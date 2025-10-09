spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 9, 2025 - 4:45 PM

BREAKING: Tinubu Names Prof. Joash Amupitan New INEC Chairman

News
— By: Pius Kadon

The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) from Kogi State as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan’s nomination during the Council’s meeting on Thursday, following the completion of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure, which ran from 2015 to October 2025.

 

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle, Tinubu described Amupitan as an “apolitical man of proven integrity” and the first nominee from the North-Central state of Kogi to head the electoral body. The council’s approval was unanimous, with Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, also endorsing the nominee’s character and credentials.

 

In line with constitutional provisions, the President will forward Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

 

Aged 58, Amupitan is a Professor of Law and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria since 2014, he has also served as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State.

 

His academic and professional background spans company law, corporate governance, and evidence law, with several published works to his name, including Corporate Governance: Models and Principles and Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria.

 

Born in Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Amupitan has held multiple leadership positions within the University of Jos and national legal institutions.

 

He is married and blessed with four children.

Previous article
University Non-Teaching Staff Protest in Abuja Over Unfulfilled Govt Agreements
Next article
NSA Ribadu Urges Security Officials to Sustain Gains in Fight Against Insecurity
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Leaves Maverick City, Files Lawsuit

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Chandler Moore, co-founder and leading member of the Grammy-winning...

Blessing CEO Admits Faking Breakup With IVD to ‘Test Her Controversy Power

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Controversial Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro, popularly known as...

NSA Ribadu Urges Security Officials to Sustain Gains in Fight Against Insecurity

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has called...

University Non-Teaching Staff Protest in Abuja Over Unfulfilled Govt Agreements

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine Leaves Maverick City, Files Lawsuit

Entertainment 0
Chandler Moore, co-founder and leading member of the Grammy-winning...

Blessing CEO Admits Faking Breakup With IVD to ‘Test Her Controversy Power

Entertainment 0
Controversial Nigerian relationship coach Blessing Okoro, popularly known as...

NSA Ribadu Urges Security Officials to Sustain Gains in Fight Against Insecurity

Security 0
The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has called...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x