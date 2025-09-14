spot_img
September 14, 2025 - 11:59 AM

UNIMAID Bans Sign-Out Ceremonies, Cites Discipline and Academic Focus

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

UNIMAID Enforces Mandatory Use of ID Cards for Campus Access
UNIMAID entrance gate

The management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) has officially banned all forms of events and activities associated with the popular sign-out ceremony tradition among graduating students.

 

In a circular dated Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and signed by the Registrar, Ahmad A. Lawan, the university said the decision was taken to uphold discipline and ensure that students remain focused on their academic pursuits.

 

“The decision to ban sign-out ceremonies is aimed at promoting a more disciplined and focused academic environment,” the circular stated. “It is expected that students will channel their energy towards their academic pursuits and adhere to the values of respect and responsibility that our institution upholds.”

 

The management warned that any student found organizing or participating in a sign-out ceremony would face disciplinary action in line with the university’s rules and regulations.

 

However, the university encouraged students to take part in the 2024/2025 Students’ Union Government (SUG) Social and Cultural Week, which has been officially approved by management to celebrate academic achievements in a more structured and acceptable manner.

 

The circular further directed all relevant university units to ensure strict compliance with the new directive.

“Oga Yellow, see your boys” and The Israeli Licence
FCT Politician and #EndSARS Critic, Buhun Barkonun, Dies After Hotel Encounter in Abuja
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
