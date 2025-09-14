spot_img
FCT Politician and #EndSARS Critic, Buhun Barkonun, Dies After Hotel Encounter in Abuja

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf AKA Buhun Barkonun
Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf, widely known as Buhun Barkonun, a vocal critic of the #EndSARS movement, has died in Abuja at the age of 47.
Yusuf, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, reportedly passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2025, after lodging in a hotel in the Karu-Jikwoyi area of the Federal Capital Territory.
According to reports obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, Yusuf checked into the hotel with a woman identified as Ruth.
While he refused meals during his stay, he consumed large amounts of alcohol. On the morning of his death, Ruth allegedly bought him an energy drink after noticing his worsening condition. Shortly after taking it, Yusuf collapsed into a coma.
Hotel staff and Ruth rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police have since opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.
Yusuf gained prominence in October 2020 as one of the most outspoken critics of the #EndSARS protests, which called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and an end to police brutality in Nigeria.
In a letter to then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Yusuf urged protesters to vacate major roads in Abuja, arguing that road blockages disrupted economic and social activities. He claimed the demonstrations had been hijacked and gave protesters a 48-hour ultimatum to leave the streets.
On social media, he frequently warned that the protests could spiral out of control, comparing them to past movements that escalated into national security threats.
Reactions to his death have been mixed. Some Nigerians on social media recalled his threats against protesters, while others expressed condolences.
The Chairman of AMAC, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, described Yusuf as a “dedicated public servant and bridge builder,” mourning his passing as a significant loss to the FCT.
A wake will be held on Monday, September 15, 2025, at ECWA Church, Kpaduma 1, followed by a funeral service at the same venue on Tuesday, September 16.
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
