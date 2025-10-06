spot_img
October 6, 2025

UNILAG Launches Africa’s First University Based Automobile Assembly Plant

Education
— By: Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu

Unilag entrance gate

In a historic stride for Nigeria’s education and industrial sectors, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has unveiled Africa’s first university-based automobile assembly plant, a pioneering initiative set to redefine the role of tertiary institutions in technological innovation and practical learning.

Located within the university’s Akoka campus in Lagos, the facility is the product of a strategic partnership between UNILAG and Nord Automobiles, a leading indigenous car manufacturer.

Since its inauguration on November 10, 2022, the plant has been assembling vehicles and drones, providing hands-on training to students, and positioning Nigeria at the forefront of advanced automotive technology in Africa.

The UNILAG Nord Auto Assembly Plant features a research and development center, assembly line, showroom, and after-sales workshop.

It is designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice by allowing students to engage directly in the assembly process, innovation design, and product testing, a move that underscores the university’s commitment to experiential learning.

Speaking on the project’s significance, Faduyilemi Fajimi praised UNILAG’s “quiet delivery” approach, emphasizing that the university is producing tangible results that speak louder than words.

“This initiative not only strengthens Nigeria’s auto industry but also cements UNILAG’s reputation as a hub for innovation, education, and homegrown manufacturing excellence,” he said.

With this development, UNILAG joins the global league of universities driving industrial transformation through research, collaboration, and innovation.

The plant stands as a testament to the potential of academia and industry partnerships in powering Nigeria’s journey toward sustainable technological advancement and economic growth.

