World Teachers’ Day: NSUK Lecturer Calls for Greater Investment in Teachers

A lecturer at the Department of Entrepreneurship Studies, Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), Dr. Vincent Paul, has called on world leaders and policymakers to increase investment in teachers, describing them as the cornerstone of human development and national progress.

Dr. Paul made the call in a message commemorating this year’s World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on October 5.

He lauded teachers across the globe for their unwavering dedication to shaping minds and building societies, emphasizing that teachers are not just educators but mentors, role models, and torchbearers who illuminate the path of learning and nurture the next generation of leaders and innovators.

According to Dr. Paul, education transcends the mere transfer of knowledge; it is about inspiring values, creativity, innovation, and lifelong curiosity.

He, however, lamented the poor working conditions many teachers face, particularly in primary and secondary schools where basic facilities such as private office spaces are often lacking. Despite these challenges, he noted that teachers continue to uphold the flame of education, which serves as the bedrock of all professions.

He urged governments, world leaders, and education stakeholders to prioritize teacher welfare and provide befitting facilities that make the learning environment “simpler, friendlier, more attractive, and more impactful.”

While commending current governmental efforts to improve the education sector, Dr. Paul appealed for renewed commitment and increased funding to raise educational standards to meet global benchmarks, reminding leaders that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

In an emotional reflection, Dr. Paul paid tribute to the teachers who shaped his own academic journey.

He fondly remembered his primary school teacher, Mrs. Augustina Abraham, as well as the late Mrs. Rebecca and Mr. Jatau Ali. He also expressed deep appreciation to his secondary school teacher, Mr. J. T. Yakubu, for laying a strong foundation in entrepreneurship.

Dr. Paul, who also serves as the Deputy Director of the UNDP Unipod, extended heartfelt gratitude to his university mentors, including Prof. B. E. Barde, Prof. Uche Joseph Uwaleke, and the late Prof. Sam Baba Adamu Tende, whom he described as his “super mentor.” He further commended the Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Professor Sa’adatu Hassan Liman, for providing what he called a “soft platform for academic and professional excellence.”

Concluding his message, Dr. Paul offered a universal note of appreciation to teachers worldwide, declaring, “Your impact transcends the classroom, and your legacy lives on in every life you have touched.”