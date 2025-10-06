World Teachers’ Day: NUT Laments 194,000 Teacher Shortage In Nigeria

As Nigeria’s Teachers join the rest of the World to mark this year’s World Teachers’ Day, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed deep concern over what it described as a worsening crisis in the nation’s education sector, citing an alarming shortage of qualified teachers and unfulfilled government promises.

The National President of the NUT, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, represented by Comrade Obeje Onum, stated this at the 2025 World Teachers’ Day celebration held at the NUT Hall, Jalingo.

He said available statistics from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) revealed a shortage of 194,876 teachers in public primary schools across the country.

According to him, it is alarming that Nigeria has a shortage of 194,876 teachers in public primary schools across the country adding that the situation in the secondary schools is not encouraging either.

This manpower crisis, he said, has grave implications for the quality of education and learning outcomes in our schools.

He urged all tiers of government to address the teacher shortage decisively, warning that it undermines Nigeria’s commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on quality education for all.

The NUT president also lamented that, despite promises made since 2020 to improve teachers’ welfare, many of the incentives approved by the Federal Government remained unimplemented.

Amba further criticised the delay in implementing the 2024 National Minimum Wage for teachers, stating that as of today, ten states have not fully implemented the new minimum wage for teachers, while four have not implemented it at all.

The 2025 World Teachers’ Day has the theme “Recasting Teaching As A Collaborative Profession.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Nathan Solomon, congratulated Teachers on the Day.

“We join millions around the globe to celebrate and honour our teachers, the true nation builders whose knowledge, patience, and commitment continue to shape the future of our children and our dear state.

“Teachers remain the bedrock of our society, guiding generations with wisdom, discipline, and compassion.

“In Taraba State, we are proud of the progress we have achieved together in revitalizing education.

“Today we are witnesses to remarkable initiatives of free and compulsory education in our state’s public schools, the provision of teaching and learning materials, ongoing renovation and construction of schools, the payment of examination fees for our students and the recruitment and training of Teachers to strengthen the system.

“Those interventions are not only reducing the burden on parents but are also giving every child, regardless of background, the chance to dream, learn, and succeed.

According to him, Teachers have remained pillars of resilience, adding that they do not merely transfer knowledge, they shape character, impact values, and instill discipline.

“They are mentors, role models, life coaches, preparing pupils and students not only for examinations, but for life itself.

“A nation that neglects its Teachers is a nation that starves its own tomorrow. If we are to build strong Institutions, achieve sustainable development, and foster innovation, we must first invest in those who light the way, our teachers.

He appealed to the government to recruit more Teachers to ease the workload on those already in service and ensure quality education delivery.

“The government should address the payment of our outstanding salaries, so that Teachers can focus on their noble duties without distraction or hardship.

“Teachers, like other civil servants in the state and colleagues in other states, be allowed to rise to GL17 in recognition of our service and commitment. That qualified Teachers also considered an appointment as Permanent Secretaries in the state, just as is done in other sectors, because Teachers too have the capacity and experience to lead at the highest administrative levels.

“Let us create us create environment where Teachers can thrive, because their success is the foundation of every child”s success – he said.