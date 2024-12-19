UNHCR Donates Soap-Making Machines and Furniture to Empower IDPs in Borno State

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated soap-making machines and office furniture to the Borno State Government to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) through vocational training and livelihood programs.

The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, received the donation during an official handover ceremony at the UNHCR Sub-Office in Maiduguri.

The items provided include two soap-making machines equipped with mixers, crushers, driers, extruders, and tables, as well as 30 chairs and office furniture to replace those damaged by recent floods.

This donation reflects UNHCR’s commitment to promoting sustainable development in areas affected by conflict and crisis.

Speaking at the event, Nicholas Kaburaburyo, Head of the UNHCR Sub-Office in Maiduguri, highlighted the organization’s dedication to partnering with the government to support returnees.

He explained that UNHCR aims to facilitate repatriation, resettlement, and livelihood reintegration through vocational training programs.

Engr. Wakilbe praised UNHCR’s consistent support, emphasizing that the donation aligns with the state’s plans to empower IDPs and rebuild communities.

He noted that nine Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers in Borno are already providing skills training to IDPs, with a vision to establish the state as a hub for skilled artisans.

He also instructed the Director of Science and Technology to begin training master trainers at the Borno State Vocational Enterprise Institute (BOSVEI) in Muna. The aim is to launch the IDP training program by January 2025.

Zakaria Ahmed, Coordinator of BOSVEI Muna, and Ali Musa, Director of Administration and Supplies in the Ministry of Education, expressed their gratitude to UNHCR.

They noted that the donation would enhance vocational training opportunities for IDPs and improve working conditions in the ministry.

This initiative showcases UNHCR’s ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian support and fostering development in Borno State.

By empowering IDPs through vocational training, the organization continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people affected by conflict and displacement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...