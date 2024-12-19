Bauchi State Government Focuses on Livestock Reforms to Boost State Economy

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, reaffirmed his commitment to revitalizing the livestock sector as part of a strategic plan to strengthen the state’s economy on Wednesday.

He highlighted this priority during the recent visit of the Presidential Livestock Reform Implementation Committee to the Government House in Bauchi.

The Governor emphasized Bauchi’s natural advantages, such as its vast forest reserves and peaceful environment, which he believes can significantly enhance food security and generate employment if properly developed.

To achieve this, he announced plans to establish a state-level committee tasked with drafting a comprehensive blueprint for livestock sector reforms.

During the visit, the committee urged the state to maximize the potential of a federal livestock facility located in Sullubawa, Toro Local Government Area.

In response, Governor Mohammed assured them of his administration’s readiness to provide the necessary resources and personnel for the effective management of the facility.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the committee’s Co-chair, Professor Attahiru Jega, for his commendation of Bauchi’s proactive steps, including the invitation extended to the committee.

He also acknowledged Jega’s insights into the importance of stakeholder engagement and the economic opportunities within the livestock sector.

Governor Mohammed reiterated that unlocking the potential of the livestock sector is crucial for sustainable growth and national development.

“The time is ripe to harness the untapped potential of this vital sector, and Bauchi State will play its part in driving economic growth and enhancing food security,” he stated.

With these efforts, Bauchi State aims to position itself as a leader in livestock reforms, paving the way for job creation and improved livelihoods for its people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...