UK Moves to Ban Deepfake Abuse

The UK government is introducing new laws to address the creation and sharing of sexually explicit deepfake images without consent.

This move seeks to close existing legal gaps and enhance protections for women and girls, as perpetrators will face up to two years in prison for such actions.

Currently, sharing intimate images, including deepfakes, is illegal, but creating them is only punishable in limited scenarios like upskirting.

The upcoming Crime and Policing Bill will criminalize non-consensual creation and include penalties for secretly capturing intimate images.

Deepfakes, created using artificial intelligence, have grown rapidly, often used to exploit and intimidate victims.

Campaigners and experts have called for urgent action, citing the rise of accessible AI tools that enable such abuses.

The government plans to implement these measures soon, aiming to hold offenders accountable and curb the misuse of AI technology.