Chinese Supermarket in Abuja Closed for Selling Expired Goods  

A Chinese-owned supermarket in Abuja has been shut down by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) due to the sale of expired items and products labeled only in Chinese, contrary to local regulations.

The supermarket, located at Azba Mall in Wuse 2, was reportedly under investigation following tips about non-compliance with labeling rules.

Authorities discovered that over 90% of the items on display had no English translations, leaving Nigerian consumers unable to understand product details.

NAFDAC also noted that some of the products were past their expiration dates, raising concerns about public safety.

The operators claimed they were working on obtaining the necessary license and translating labels but failed to provide required documentation.

Further investigations are planned to trace the origin of the products and inspect storage facilities.

The agency emphasized the need for compliance with local laws, stating that businesses must prioritize consumer safety and follow proper procedures.