A Couple Gave Birth To Beautiful Twins, See Where They Are Now

Jaqi and her husband Kevin Clements delivered their twins earlier than expected, but they were born healthy and beautiful. The Clements family welcomed twins Ava Marie and Leah Rose Clements in 2010, and as with any parents to newborns, their life would end up drastically changing. The young girls have an unparalleled beauty about them and with the help of their mother, have already become professional models. Here are the images of the Clements twins that captivated the internet.

The Twins’ Early Arrival

On July 7, 2010, Jaqi Clements had a surprise visit from her newborn babies Ava Marie and Leah Rose. The twins came four and a half weeks early, but as time went on, Jaqi understood why.

“They came four and a half weeks early but knowing their personalities now it makes total sense that they would show up early, unannounced, and ready to take on anything,” Jaqi said.