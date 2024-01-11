JUST IN: S’ Court Reserves Judgment On PDP, Adebutu’s Appeals

The Supreme Court has on Thursday 11 January 2024, reserved judgment on the appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party and its candidate, Ladi Adebutu challenging the outcome of the March 18, gubernatorial election held in Ogun state.

A decision held by a five-member panel headed by Justice John Okoro, refused to hear the cross-appeals filed by the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission, insisting that it abides by the outcome of the main appeal filed by Adebutu.

Adebutu’s appeal is seeking the nullification of the declaration of the election of Dapo Abiodun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...