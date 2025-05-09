U.S. Cuts Aid to Zambia Over ‘Systemic Theft’ of Donated Medical Supplies

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. On Thursday, May 8, Time Magazine named three Nigerians among its 100 Most Influential People in Global Health: Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Dr. Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, and Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong. Pate, Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health, was recognized for initiatives like vaccinating over 12 million girls against HPV, upgrading 900 primary health centers, and screening 10 million people for key health indicators. Bako-Aiyegbusi was honored for tackling child malnutrition by fortifying bouillon cubes with vital nutrients. Ene-Obong, founder of Syndicate Bio, was acknowledged for advancing affordable genetic testing in Africa to improve cancer care and health equity.

2. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will release the 2025 UTME results on Friday, May 9, 2025, allowing candidates to check their scores starting that morning. According to JAMB, over 1.5 million of the 1.9 million candidates scored below 200 out of 400, continuing a 12-year performance trend. The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the high failure rate reflects the success of stricter anti-malpractice measures implemented by the government.

3. On May 8, 2025, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a lawsuit by MultiChoice Nigeria, the operator of DStv and GOtv, which sought to uphold its recent price hikes. Justice James Omotosho ruled that the suit was an abuse of court process, citing a similar pending case and stating that MultiChoice should have pursued its grievance there.

While affirming that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) overstepped its authority by trying to suspend the price hike without completing an investigation, the judge stated that Nigeria operates a free-market economy where only the President has the legal power to regulate prices. Despite criticizing FCCPC’s handling of the case, the judge ultimately dismissed MultiChoice’s suit for procedural abuse. The case followed MultiChoice’s controversial price increases set to take effect on March 1, 2025, which drew public backlash and regulatory scrutiny.

4. The United States announced on Thursday that it would cut $50 million in annual aid to Zambia starting in January of next year, citing “systemic theft” of donated medical supplies. U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales said vital drugs for malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis, funded by American taxpayers, were found being illegally sold in nearly half of the 2,000 pharmacies investigated between 2021 and 2023. Despite repeated warnings, the Zambian government failed to act decisively, prompting the U.S. to stop funding what Gonzales called the “personal enrichment of fraudsters.” The aid accounts for about one-third of Zambia’s public health spending.

5. Bill Gates has pledged to double his charitable giving to $200 billion over the next 20 years to address global issues like child health and climate change. Motivated by a desire not to die wealthy, the Microsoft co-founder stated that his foundation, which has already donated over $100 billion, will close in 2045 after he gives away nearly all his fortune. While acknowledging that philanthropy cannot replace massive foreign aid cuts by wealthy nations, Gates criticized recent U.S. reductions, partly attributed to Elon Musk’s influence. He warned these cuts could lead to dire global health consequences. Gates also questioned whether Musk would honor his Giving Pledge, noting that he has donated less than 1% of his wealth.

6. American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the new pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV. The 69-year-old Chicago-born cleric was introduced to cheering crowds at St. Peter’s Basilica with the traditional “Habemus Papam” announcement, following a swift two-day conclave. His election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at age 88. Pope Leo XIV called for peace, dialogue, and building a missionary church open to all in his first address. He also spoke warmly in Spanish about his time serving in Peru and called for prayers for global peace and the Church’s new mission.

7. The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has responded to a viral video in which a religious leader advises Nigerians to disregard medical guidelines on salt consumption. The Ministry stressed that while religious leaders have significant influence, excessive salt intake poses serious health risks like hypertension, stroke, and kidney disease. It stated that global health guidelines, including those from the World Health Organization, recommend a daily salt intake of no more than 5 grams, but many Nigerians consume much more. To address this, the Ministry is rolling out a National Sodium Reduction Strategy, which includes new guidelines for sodium levels in food. The Ministry said it was important that people consulted healthcare professionals for accurate advice and encouraged collaboration between science and faith to promote health.