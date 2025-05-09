They Want to Be Like Me Without the Hustle" – Burna Boy Sparks Reactions Amid Wizkid's Cancelled Shows

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has stirred buzz online after posting a cryptic message on social media — and fans are convinced it’s a subtle dig at fellow superstar Wizkid.

This comes shortly after news broke on May 8, 2025, that several shows on Wizkid’s Morayo tour, including high-profile venues like Madison Square Garden and State Farm Arena, had been cancelled allegedly due to low ticket sales.

The unexpected cancellations sparked widespread conversation online, with many social media users expressing disappointment and blaming Wizkid for not promoting his tour as aggressively as some of his peers.

Not long after the news made waves, Burna Boy took to his Snapchat to drop what many interpreted as a well-timed jab. He wrote:

“Everyone wants to be like me until they find out what it takes.”

The post immediately got fans talking, with many speculating that Burna was referencing Wizkid’s recent tour troubles. While Burna Boy didn’t mention any names, the timing and tone of the message were enough to get social media buzzing.

Some fans saw it as harmless confidence, while others accused Burna of being shady.

Regardless of the intention, the post has reignited the long-running rivalry between both fan bases, with supporters on each side defending their faves passionately.

As of now, neither Wizkid nor his camp has responded to the speculation.