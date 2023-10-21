Manchester United announces the death of former player, Sir Bobby Charlton 

Manchester United this afternoon, 21 October, announced the sudden passing away of former player and club legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

Bobby Charlton made 758 caps for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals to his name during his 17-year spell at the club. With Manchester United, he won the European Cup, three league titles, and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps scored 49 goals, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.

The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with Sir Bobby’s wife, Lady Norma, his daughters, and grandchildren.”

After retirement, he served as the club director, a position he occupied for 39 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...