Twin Brothers Found Dead on Mountain After Missing Flight—Family Demands Answers

A grieving family from Georgia is seeking answers after twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19 year old, were found dead on a mountain, just hours after missing their scheduled flight to Boston.

The bodies of the Lewis twins were discovered by hikers on March 8, 2025, on top of the Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Georgia—approximately 90 miles from their home in Lawrenceville.

Both teenagers were found with gunshot wounds which the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) initially classified as a murder-suicide. However, no formal cause of death has been determined.

Qaadir and Naazir were scheduled to board a 7 a.m. flight from Atlanta to Boston on March 7 to visit friends. However, they never made it onto the plane. As at the times their bodies were discovered, their airline tickets were still in their wallets.

Their sudden disappearance and tragic deaths have left family members with more questions than answers.

“How did they end up out in the mountains?” their uncle, Rahim Brawner, questioned in an interview. “They don’t hike out there, they’ve never been out there. They don’t know anything about Hiawassee, Georgia. They never even heard of Bell Mountain, so how did they end up right there?”

Despite the GBI’s preliminary classification, the family strongly disagree that one brother could have killed the other before taking his own life.

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” Brawner said. “They’re inseparable. I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

Their aunt, Yasmine Brawner, also said they “had a huge support system” and were deeply connected to their family and future goals. “We know them. They wouldn’t do anything like this,” she said. “To say they did this to each other? No. Something happened in those mountains, and we want answers.”

Another aunt, Samira Brawner, stated, “We want to know exactly what happened to the twins.”

The GBI has confirmed that autopsies on the twins have been completed, but the official ruling on their causes of death remains pending additional forensic tests.

Until then, the family continues to push for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign started by their aunt, Yasmine, is raising money for funeral expenses and to seek justice for the twins. “They had dreams of starting their very own clothing line,” she shared, describing the aspirations the young men had for their future.