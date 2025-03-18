President Mahama’s X Account Hacked by Crypto Scammers

The official X account of Ghana’s President, John Mahama, was hacked for 48 hours by crypto scammers, who used it to promote a fake cryptocurrency project called Solanafrica.

The breach, which began on Saturday, involved posts falsely claiming the initiative was led by Mahama to revolutionize payments in Africa using the Solana blockchain. The President’s team regained control by Tuesday, deleting the fraudulent content and urging the public to disregard suspicious posts.

This incident highlights the rise of crypto scams in Africa, where regulatory oversight remains weak. Cybersecurity experts have called for stricter security measures for high-profile accounts to prevent such breaches.