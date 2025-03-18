Barcelona’s Marc Casadó Ruled Out for Two Months

Barcelona FC has confirmed that 21-year-old midfielder Marc Casadó has suffered a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his right knee.

Following further tests conducted on Tuesday morning, the club announced that he will undergo conservative treatment and is expected to be sidelined for two months.

Casadó sustained the injury during Sunday’s league match against Atlético Madrid, where he started and played 67 minutes. This match marked his 36th appearance under head coach Hansi Flick, during which he has contributed one goal.

The young midfielder was promoted from Barcelona B to the senior team by Flick and has since shown great promise. So far, he has played 36 games for the first team, registering six goals and several key contributions.