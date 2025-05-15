Turkish Cup: Osimhen Nets Brace, Makes History in Trophy Win

Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen has guided Galatasaray to the Turkish Cup after netting a brace in the final against Trabzonspor and becoming the first foreign player in the club’s history to score 35 goals in a single campaign.

It is the club’s first Turkish Cup triumph since the 2018/19 season and their 19th in total—the most by any Turkish club.

What Happened?

In the first half, the game began with Galatasaray having better statistics than Trabzonspor, as they controlled ball possession more than their opponents and registered more goal attempts—a feat that helped them score an early goal in the first five minutes with their only shot on target. In the second half, Galatasaray lost possession to Trabzonspor, but that did not prove to be an issue for the champions, who found the back of the net twice through Victor Osimhen’s goals.

Osimhen, who lifted his first trophy in Turkey with Galatasaray, had this to say during an interview with the club’s media:

“I want to offer a big congratulations to the whole team. We are very happy right now. We feel incredible emotions. We fought very well from start to finish tonight. We really showed ourselves in all the cup matches. We also want to thank the fans very much. They were incredible from the first minute to the last minute. It was really exciting.

We were fighting for three cups, but we were left out in one. We managed to get this. We will fight for the fifth star on Sunday. We can say it is ninety percent done, but we have to say there is one last match left.”

Osimhen, who reached 35 goals with the two he scored against Trabzonspor, made the following statement about the record he broke:

“I think the record is, of course, a great thing, but I would like to thank my teammates very much. Especially today, Yunus was very unifying. Goals make me happy, of course, but I want to reciprocate the support my teammates have given me since I came here by scoring goals.

I am very happy to score goals, but it is a separate pleasure for me to go down in the history of this great club. We will continue to fight until the end of the season.”

What’s Next?

Galatasaray, after this triumph, leads the standings of the Turkish Süper Lig with a total of 86 points from 33 games. They could be celebrating a double trophy win in their next league game, as they will be crowned champions with a victory in any of their remaining three matches.