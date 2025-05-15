Ajax Blow Title Dreams Despite Needing Just Two Wins in Five Games

Ajax have squandered their hopes of claiming the Dutch title after another frustrating draw against Groningen on Wednesday evening.

Both sides shared the spoils after 90 minutes at the Euroborg, Groningen’s home ground.

In the match, Ajax took the lead in the 27th minute with a goal from 22-year-old Anton Gaaei.

However, despite holding the lead through the first half, they conceded just a few minutes into the second half.

Ajax briefly restored their advantage to 2–1 when 32-year-old Dutch striker Wout Weghorst scored, but they were unlucky to concede a late equalizer to ten-man Groningen during added time.

Ajax needed just six points from their final five games to secure the league title. Since then, they’ve drawn two and lost two — a run that has allowed PSV to climb to the top of the table, one point ahead of Ajax.