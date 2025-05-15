Why Minister Of Foreign Affairs Tuggar Clashed with Bauchi Governor –Details Emerge

For the first time in weeks, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has publicly explained the cause of the recent conflict between him and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as well as the Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau.

There were earlier reports of a scuffle during Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit to Bauchi on Friday, April 19. Some of those reports even claimed that the Deputy Governor attempted to slap the Minister.

In an interview with the BBC on Wednesday night, Tuggar provided his side of the story and clarified what really happened.

According to the Minister, the confrontation began during a bus ride with the Vice President. He said the Governor interrupted a conversation he was having with the Vice President and then made insulting remarks about his late father. “My father passed away over twenty years ago. After the insult, the Governor stood up and threatened to slap me. I also stood up to defend myself,” he explained.

Tuggar added that the Deputy Governor then ran from the back of the bus, saying he would also slap him, but couldn’t get close due to the presence of the Vice President and security personnel, who were from Abuja, not Bauchi.

“There was no physical fight. The Governor only made a threat, but he must have realized the consequences and backed off,” the Minister said. He further claimed that the Governor’s son exaggerated the situation online, falsely claiming the Deputy Governor slapped him. Later, both the Deputy Governor and the son reportedly backtracked, denying that any slap occurred.

Tuggar also addressed the speculation that the dispute is rooted in political rivalry, with rumors suggesting he intends to run for governor in 2027. He didn’t confirm or deny the ambition but said, “If you look at my history, I speak the truth when necessary this matter affects my hometown, Udubo.”

He criticized the current state government’s handling of land and farming issues, accusing them of giving farmland and grazing areas to companies under the guise of agricultural development. “Farmers and herders are being displaced, which sometimes leads to unrest and terrorism. If this is real development, why aren’t we seeing Bauchi lead in grain or cattle production?” he asked.

Tuggar and Deputy Governor Jatau are both from the Bauchi North Senatorial District, which has not produced a governor since 1999. While Tuggar has not officially declared his candidacy, there are strong indications he might run in 2027. If he does, he may face another potential APC candidate, Minister of Health Professor Ali Pate.

Observers believe the current Deputy Governor could be endorsed by Governor Bala Mohammed as the PDP candidate.

Tuggar’s frequent criticism of the state government, especially on issues like taxation under President Tinubu’s administration, continues to deepen the divide between him and Governor Mohammed.