Galatasaray has reached the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup after beating arch-rival Fenerbahçe 2-1 at the Ülker Stadium Şükrü Saracoğlu, Istanbul.

The intense match saw Victor Osimhen score a brace, while two red cards were issued to José Mourinho after he pinched the Galatasaray manager.

Mert Yandaş, a Fenerbahçe player, was also sent off for entering the pitch while on the bench. Two Galatasaray players were shown red cards for the same offense as tensions escalated between both sides.

Osimhen scored his brace in the first half, with the first goal coming in the 10th minute and the second in the 27th minute from a penalty. Fenerbahçe pulled one back just seconds before halftime. The game saw both sides maintain 50% ball possession.

Victor Osimhen has now scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 32 matches across all competitions for Galatasaray this season.

His brilliant performance in the Turkish Cup followed his participation in Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, where he scored three goals to help Nigeria secure four points from both games.

However, he previously faced Beşiktaş in the Turkish league, where his side suffered a 2-1 defeat.