Batman Forever Star Dies of Pneumonia

Val Kilmer, the acclaimed actor known for his electrifying performances in Top Gun, Batman Forever, and Tombstone, has passed away at 65. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed his death in a statement to The New York Times.

Kilmer succumbed to pneumonia in Los Angeles, following a long battle with health complications caused by throat cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2014. The tumor required tracheotomy surgery, significantly impacting his voice and acting career.

Val Edward Kilmer was born on December 31, 1959, in Los Angeles and rose to fame in the 1980s. He eventually became one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Some of his most iconic roles include:

Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun (1986)

Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991)

Doc Holliday in Tombstone (1993)

Batman in Batman Forever (1995)

Simon Templar in The Saint (1997)

In 2022, Kilmer returned to the screen in Top Gun: Maverick, reprising his role as Iceman alongside Tom Cruise, who paid tribute to his longtime friend and co-star.

Hollywood mourns the loss of Kilmer, with tributes pouring in from colleagues and friends:

Tom Cruise wrote, “Val was a brilliant actor and a dear friend. His performance in Top Gun was unforgettable, and working with him again in Maverick was a gift.”

According to Michael Mann (Heat director), “Val was one of the greatest actors of his generation. His range and intensity were unparalleled.”

Cher, who was Val’s former girlfriend described him as “funny, crazy, a pain in the ass, and a GREAT FRIEND. And so brave in his fight.” While Ron Howard affirmed that “His talent was immense, and his spirit even greater. Hollywood has lost a true original.”

Kilmer is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer, from his marriage to actress Joanne Whalley (1988–1996). Both of his children followed in his footsteps as actors.

Despite his health struggles, Kilmer remained passionate about his craft, documenting his journey in the 2021 documentary Val, which featured decades of personal footage and reflections on his career.

In his memoir and documentary, Kilmer reflected on his life with gratitude:

“I have behaved bizarrely to some. I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. I am blessed.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.