Copa del Rey: Barcelona Edges Atlético to Book Final Showdown with Madrid

Barcelona will once again go head-to-head with La Liga arch-rival Real Madrid after reaching the final of the Copa del Rey.



Barcelona defeated Atlético Madrid with a lone goal away from home in the second leg of the semi-final, following a thrilling 4-4 draw in the first leg at their home ground.



Barcelona advanced to the final with a 5-4 aggregate victory after a determined performance on Wednesday evening.

Ferran Torres’ only goal in the 27th minute was enough to send Barcelona to their 43rd Copa del Rey final in club history, as they aim to secure their 34th title and extend their record as the competition’s most successful club.

The La Liga table toppers will face Real Madrid, who qualified ahead of Real Sociedad with a 5-4 aggregate victory. The final is set to take place on March 26, 2025, at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla.