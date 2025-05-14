Trump Lifts Syria Sanctions, Signs $342B Deals with Saudi and Accepts Qatar’s Jet Gift

President Donald Trump has lifted longstanding sanctions on Syria and secured over $340 billion in defense and aviation deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar, drawing both praise and sharp criticism, especially over a controversial luxury jet offer from Doha.

U.S. regional priorities seem to be moving away from previous conditions around Israeli normalization and focusing on strategic partnerships and economic cooperation.

On May 13, President Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, the first formal meeting between the two countries’ leaders in over two decades. The meeting was held despite concerns about President al-Sharaa’s past affiliations with extremist groups.

Following the discussion, President Trump announced the removal of U.S. sanctions on Syria, many of which had been imposed during the presidency of Bashar al-Assad.

“Syria has endured many years of suffering and conflict. We now see an opportunity for a new government to restore stability,” Trump stated during a press conference in Riyadh.

“The sanctions have served their purpose. It is time to give Syria the space to rebuild.”

Analysts and human rights organizations have been concerned about the decision, arguing that it may introduce questionable actors without securing democratic reforms or accountability.

Trump then traveled to Doha, Qatar, where he and Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani finalized a commercial and defense agreement reportedly worth $200 billion, including purchasing 160 Boeing aircraft and increased military cooperation.

However, significant attention has turned to Qatar’s offer of a luxury Boeing 747 to President Trump for use during his visit. Though described as a ceremonial gesture, the offer has raised ethical and security concerns in Washington.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the offer “raises serious surveillance and security concerns.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) said she “would want the aircraft thoroughly checked.”

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, added that “accepting foreign gifts of this nature is inappropriate and may endanger national security.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to comment, stating he was “focused on legislative responsibilities” and not tracking the situation in detail.

President Trump defended the partnership. “Qatar has been helpful on Iran. We believe the situation will improve,” he said.

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump announced new defense agreements totaling $142 billion, including the sale of advanced U.S. military equipment and the expansion of Saudi military training and support programs.

“Normalization with Israel would be a positive step, but Saudi Arabia should proceed on its own schedule,” Trump said when asked about the absence of such provisions.

According to Kristian Coates Ulrichsen of Rice University’s Baker Institute, the Trump administration has “accepted that the timing is not favorable” for normalization, citing the ongoing war in Gaza and the Israeli government’s refusal to engage with the idea of a Palestinian state.

“This Israeli administration does not support even symbolic discussions about a two-state solution,” said Anna Jacobs of the Arab Gulf States Institute. “That makes normalization with Saudi Arabia extremely unlikely at this stage.”

These developments have generated mixed reactions in the United States and abroad:

Supporters argue that Trump is pursuing a pragmatic approach, re-establishing U.S. regional influence through defense and trade rather than conditional diplomacy.

Critics warn that these moves undermine longstanding U.S. values and may jeopardize national security, especially in light of Qatar’s offer of a personal aircraft.

The Trump administration appears to be pursuing three main objectives in the region:

Strengthening economic and military ties with Gulf countries, regardless of Israeli relations. Reducing pressure on Arab states to engage with Israel under current regional conditions. Reintegrating Syria diplomatically, potentially to reduce Iranian and Russian leverage.

“We are not here to wait for perfect conditions. We are taking steps to move forward,” President Trump said before departing Doha.