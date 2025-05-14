Farmers and Herders in Taraba State Agree to Ceasefire After Security Intervention

Farmers and herders in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State have agreed to a ceasefire and committed to peaceful coexistence after a recent conflict between the two groups.

According to the report a security team visited the area on Monday for an on the spot assessment and held a peace meeting with community leaders.

The meeting took place in Karim Lamido town and ended peacefully, with leaders from both communities promising to maintain peace and avoid further violence.

To help keep the peace and protect lives and property, security forces have been deployed to key areas across the local government.

These include 40 Police Mobile Force officers, regular police, Nigerian Army soldiers, NSCDC personnel, and local vigilantes and hunters stationed in Munga Doso.

In Bandawa, an Anti-Kidnapping Squad has also been deployed, and other strong security measures have been put in place to prevent any criminal activity.