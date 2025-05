The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has acknowledged errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), affecting candidates’ performance.

Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede admitted during a press briefing in Abuja, expressing regret over the situation.

Out of nearly 2 million candidates, over 75% scored below 200, with only 0.63% scoring above 300. The mass failure has triggered widespread concern, with some candidates threatening legal action.

Details later!!!