‘Trump is okay’ says his doctor after the president was rushed to hospital

Donald Trump’s personal doctor, Sean Conley, on Tuesday issued a statement denying reports of the US President having Chest pain after he was rushed to the Walter Reed medical center in Washington.



The White House medical center can usually organize routine medical tests on the president but Trump’s decision to snub the White House medical center for Walter Reed came as a surprise.



Also, Trump’s visit to the hospital was not on schedule, so after Trump spent over an hour doing “examinations, labs and discussions” at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, reports started emanating that Trump had chest pain but his doctor has denied such reports claiming his medical visit was ‘planned’.



“Despite some of the speculation, the President has not had any chest pain, nor was he evaluated or treated for any urgent or acute issues,” Conley said in a statement Tuesday.

“Specifically, he did not undergo any specialized cardiac or neurologic evaluations.”



“Due to scheduling uncertainties, the trip was kept off the record,” Conley said in the statement, which added details of the president’s cholesterol results.



At Trump’s last routine examination in February, Conley declared him to be in “very good health even though he weighed 243 pounds (110 kg) at that time.



White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Saturday said Trump took advantage of a free weekend to do the tests before “a very busy 2020” when he faces a tough re-election race.



Trump, 73, at his rallies has boasted of his health while referring to his rival Joe Biden as ‘sleepy’ and in 2016 alleged that Hillary Clinton didn’t have enough stamina for the White House.