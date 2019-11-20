Kogi West: Melaye heads to International Court of Justice at The Hague

Senator Dino Melaye has revealed that he is heading to the International Court of Justice at The Hague to seek justice over the senatorial election conducted on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Monday declared Yahaya Bello as the winner of the Governorship election while the result of the Kogi West Senatorial election remains unknown.



However, Dino Melaye who contested against Adeyemi Smart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in a supplementary election for the Senatorial slot is not happy with the turnout of event.



In a statement on Tuesday, Melaye promised he would report Bello, Adeyemi and others to the International community and then head to the International Court of Justice in Hague, the Netherlands.



He said: “What we had in kogi is no election, what we had was a civil war that has claimed 16 lives so far. I will report Bello, Smart Adeyemi, Taofik, Speaker Kolawole and Sunday Faleke to the international community and then proceed to Hague. This i promise..SDM”