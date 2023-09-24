Trending Today: Media Highlights!

Good morning! In today’s trending news on The News Chronicle:

1. Manchester United ends their run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions, making their first win in the Premier League since August 26 thanks to a skillful intervention by Bruno Fernandes at Turf Moor. The win sent Burnley to the bottom of the table. Burnley now face three away games in eight days, starting at Salford City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, to Newcastle United on Saturday, and fellow newcomers Luton Town on October 3. The win puts Man-U to eighth ahead of two games in a week. They will host Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and the league on Sunday.

2. The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, representing President Bola Aed Tinubu, officially opened the 7th edition of the National Youth Games in Asaba on Saturday. Enoh who returned to Nigeria yesterday from Spain where he attended the World Football Summit, commended Delta State government for raising the bar in hosting the National Youth Games.

3. A disheartening racism video which shows an Irish gymnastics official, deliberately skipping a young black gymnast during a medal ceremony, has gone viral with calls for accountability & action against racism in sports across the world.

4. The hearts of many especially the Arewa people are in shambles as Bandits broke into a Female Hostel abducting over 40 female students of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara state. The news is another episode of insecurity running in the country. Sadly, over 24 hours after the incident, no announcement or press release from the school was made. This tells a completely irresponsible and insensitive leadership system in the educational and defense sphere. There is still no word from the president, the state government, nor the Defense Minister regarding their abduction.

5. According to data from CBN, from early September to Friday, September 22, 2023, total banks’ borrowings from the apex bank stands at N3.028 trillion. This Standing Lending Facility (SLF) allows banks to borrow for short-term withdrawals from their customers. However, Financial experts believe that the growing SLFs are due to monetary pressure by the apex bank to curtail demand for FX and reduce inflation impact on commercial banks to borrow more money.

6. Auwalu Salisu, a tricycle rider who returned N15 million to a Chadian businessman, has been offered four women to marry for his kind act. Reports from Daily Trust stated that The Kano Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure, said Salisu will choose the four women from 10 that will be presented to him. According to 22-year-old Salisu, some of his friends said he would never be rich again because that was his last chance to become rich. Indeed there are still good people that are less concerned about money in Nigeria.

7. The Netflix movie, “The Black Book” which features top Nollywood veterans including RMD, Shaggy Bello, and Sam Dede, has received generally positive reviews from viewers after its release on the streaming platform. The thriller follows the story of a grieving father, Paul Edima whose son is framed and killed for a crime he did not commit. Taking matters into his own hands, Edima wages war against a notorious police force to get justice for his son.

