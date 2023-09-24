Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charging: The Future of Fast, Hassle-Free Charging

Wired charging has long been the go-to for fast phone charging, but it comes with its fair share of inconveniences.

Plugging and unplugging your device can be a nuisance, and the dreaded dust-clogged or water-soaked charging ports can bring charging to a standstill.

Fortunately, wireless charging has stepped in to address these issues.

Yet, it’s not without its challenges, such as the frustration of a slightly misplaced phone resulting in no charge.

Enter Qi2, the magnetic wireless charging standard poised to revolutionize the way we power up our devices.

What is Qi2 and how does it work?

Wireless charging technology relies on electromagnetic induction, transferring energy from a transmitter coil in the charger to a receiver coil in the device.

These coils must be precisely tuned to the same frequency, creating a magnetic field that enables the energy transfer.

Qi2, on the other hand, takes wireless charging to the next level. It leverages magnetic alignment and a different frequency to achieve blazing-fast 15W charging for compatible phones.

Magnetic alignment ensures that your device and the charger are perfectly positioned, greatly enhancing efficiency and reducing charging times. Qi2 also boasts the ability to charge multiple devices simultaneously and can even work through thicker cases and metal objects.

Developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), Qi2 is set to become the new industry standard for wireless charging, offering faster, safer, and more convenient charging across smartphones, mobile devices, and wearables.

It’s compatible with existing Qi chargers and devices, but for the full benefits of Qi2, you’ll need a Qi2-certified charger and device.

How is Qi2 different from Qi?

Qi, the original wireless charging standard, demands precise alignment between your phone and the charger.

Deviate from this alignment, and charging efficiency plummets. Qi2, however, uses magnets to maintain perfect alignment, ensuring consistently faster and more reliable wireless charging.

Benefits of Using Qi2 Magnetic Charging

Qi2 brings numerous advantages to the table:

Speed: With up to 15 watts of charging power, Qi2 can fully charge your device in half the time or less. Magnetic alignment reduces energy wastage and heat generation.

Compatibility: Qi2 is compatible with select iPhone 15 models and other MagSafe-compatible devices, and it’s open for Android manufacturers to integrate into their upcoming devices. This means you can use one charger for various devices or share it with friends and family.

Safety: Qi2 incorporates enhanced foreign object detection, guaranteeing that it only charges compatible devices, preventing accidents and damage.

Sustainability: Wireless chargers are environmentally friendly, reducing waste and resource consumption. Unlike charging cables that wear out quickly and end up in landfills, wireless chargers have a longer lifespan and require less frequent replacement.

What do I need to Qi2 charge my devices?

As of now, Qi2-compatible phones are limited, with the iPhone 15 series being the primary devices supporting this standard. However, Android phones are expected to adopt Qi2 soon, possibly from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, or Samsung in their upcoming flagship releases. Until then, you may have to rely on traditional Qi chargers or stick with conventional charging cables for your devices.

