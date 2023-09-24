Obasanjo’s ex-wife accuses him of being Nigeria’s impostor and problem

Estranged wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo Martins, yesterday branded him Nigeria’s real problem and the greatest impostor of all time.

Ms. Martins, who was disclaimed by Obasanjo earlier this week after she pleaded with Nigerians to forgive him for his public dressing down of traditional rulers in Iseyin, Oyo State, said the ex-president “arrogantly believes that he has the unchallengeable power of life and death and to render totally useless whoever tries to point out any error of his or doesn’t agree to any of his rigid almighty posture of methodology in handling issues.’

Obasanjo, in disclaiming Ms. Martins had admitted that she has two children for him but is neither his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

The former president, who spoke through his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said: “Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry, and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.”

But responding to the disclaimer in a lengthy statement, Ms.Martins said: “For the records, I want the world to know that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the greatest impostor of all time, the liar, the deceiver who now equates himself to the Almighty God and who now arrogantly believes that he has the unchallengeable power of life and death and to render totally useless whoever tries to point out any error of his or doesn’t agree to any of his rigid almighty posture of methodology in handling issues.

