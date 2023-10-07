Trending Today: Media Highlights!!

Good morning! In today’s trending news stories;

1. BREAKING: Israel military has declared a “state of war alert” on Saturday after a series of rockets from militants in Gaza were fired into the state. Hamas, the Palestinian militant movement that rules Gaza took responsibility for the early morning “massive” rocket attack that left one dead and multiple injured. Currently, Israeli civilian-dominated areas is under mass terrorist attack.

2. The National Broadcasting Corporation on Friday, issued a warning against Arise TV over the use of disparaging and provocative remarks on its programs. The warning letter, dated October 6th, 2023, was signed by the Director General, Balarabe Ilelah. The station was urged to use a “delay mechanism” to avoid “unwanted content.”

3. 30 year-old Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba faces risk of a four-year ban after testing positive to testosterone metabolites. The football star has seven days to submit his defence to the National Anti-Doping Tribunal in Italy.

4. Nigerian actor and member of the Labour Party (LP) has created a stir on Friday by declaring on National Television that Nigeria could not punish Mmesoma over her result forgery and turn a blind eye to Bola Tinubu’s certificate forgery. The circumstances surrounding the two issues were the same and as such Bola Tinubu should be penalized.

5. The Naira tops the chart for the worst-performing African currencies. The World Bank confirmed that since the mid-June devaluation, the Naira has fallen nearly 40% against the dollar. This was also caused by CBN’s decision to remove “trading restrictions in the official market”.

6. Ivory Coast President, Ouattara, who was re-elected in 2020, made a surprising move by terminating the duties of the prime minister, who is the head of the government, as well as the members of the government two years before their tenure is over. He gave no specific reason but thanked them for their service to the nation. Ouattara is yet to comment if he will rerun again as president in 2025.

7. In regards to the case surrounding the death of Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command has reasserted the involvement of Naira Marley and Sam Larry in Mohbad’s death. While they deny not being involved with the crime that took place between 10th September, 2023 and 12th September, 2023, “ample electronic and credible witnesses’ evidence” link the duo with “cyberbullying, threat of life, and assault,” which may have caused the deceased to lose his peace in his lifetime. It was finally confirmed that Mohbad had died from complications that arose from the injections administered to him by a nurse while he was in his friend’s residence. This had happened after his fight with Prime Boy. He was already dead before reaching the hospital.

