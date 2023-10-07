Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp-Based Ticketing System

In a move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has expanded its innovative WhatsApp-based ticketing system.

Initially launched on the Airport Express Line in June, the system has seen overwhelming success, prompting the DMRC to extend its coverage to almost all the lines in the Delhi-NCR region, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.

This expansion marks a collaborative effort between Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, and its authorized partner, Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

Recognizing WhatsApp as the preferred messaging platform for the majority of Indians, the DMRC believes that purchasing a metro ticket should be as effortless as sending a message to a friend or family member.

Vikas Kumar, the Managing Director of DMRC, expressed confidence in this integration, stating, “We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.”

Since its introduction in June, the WhatsApp-based ticketing service has proven to be a game-changer for thousands of passengers across the region.

To access this feature, users need only send a ‘Hi’ message to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan a QR code, making the process remarkably user-friendly.

Furthermore, the chatbot is available in both Hindi and English to accommodate a wider range of users.

This expansion now encompasses 12 Metro lines, totaling 288 metro stations, including the Gurugram Metro Line.

As a result, metro travelers can now enjoy the convenience of purchasing their tickets from the comfort of their homes.

This development is set to revolutionize the way Delhi-NCR residents travel, making metro travel more accessible and hassle-free than ever before.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...