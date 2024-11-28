Toyota’s Global Output Fell For The Ninth Straight Month In October

Despite significant production declines in China and the United States, Toyota Motor’s (7203.T) global output fell for the ninth month in October. However, the decline was not as severe as in prior months.

The largest carmaker in the world’s global sales increased 1.4% to 903,103 vehicles, setting a record for October and the first increase in five months.

On Thursday, Toyota reported a 0.8% decrease in global car production, with 893,164 vehicles manufactured. That contrasts with September’s 8% decline.

Due to a four-month manufacturing halt of SUV models Grand Highlander and Lexus TX because of an airbag problem, U.S. output fell 13%. The automaker’s Indiana factory is anticipated to resume normal production in January after production of the models resumed on October 21.

Output fell 9% in China, where fierce rivalry from local brands remains. Due to weak demand, Toyota reduced its automobile production in Thailand by 13%.

Operations in Japan, which produces over a third of Toyota’s global output, increased by 8%. This was a turnaround from poor results a year ago, when a supplier’s facility accident partially halted operations at several facilities.

The automaker’s output in Canada and Mexico increased by 2% each.

Vehicles from Toyota’s luxury Lexus brand are included in the manufacturing and sales numbers, but Hino (7205.T), opens new tab, and Daihatsu are not.

