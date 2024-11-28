Canadian Theatre Icon Julian Arnold Passes Away at 60 During Stage Performance

Tragedy struck the Canadian theater world as renowned stage actor Julian Arnold passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the age of 60.

Arnold reportedly suffered a medical emergency while performing in A Christmas Carol at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre, leaving the audience and cast in shock.

Despite multiple resuscitation attempts at the scene, Alberta Health Services confirmed that the actor tragically died on location.

In a heartfelt statement, Citadel Theatre’s executive director, Jessie van Rijn, and artistic director, Daryl Cloran, honored Arnold’s legacy, saying:

“His presence brought joy, heart, and depth to every role. His artistic contributions will be deeply missed.”

Julian Arnold’s performances brought characters to life with unparalleled passion and skill, leaving an indelible mark on the Canadian stage. His loss is a profound one for the arts community and all who admired his work.

