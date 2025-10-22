Tonto Dikeh: God Delivered Me from Anger & Sexual Immorality

Nigerian actress and politician Tonto Dikeh on Tuesday, shared a deeply personal account of her life.

In an Instagram post, Dikeh credited the Holy Spirit for delivering her from what she called “deep-seated battles” and leading her into a season of peace and purpose.

“Those who follow my journey know how much God has favored me,” she wrote. “He has blessed me with resources, with wealth, and with good people. Doors open before I knock. Protocols are lifted for my sake. It is not luck. It is grace in motion.”

Dikeh also revealed that her decision to embrace celibacy became a major step in her healing process:

“God delivered me completely. Celibacy has been one of the most powerful experiences of my life,” she said.

“It is not suppression; it is strength. I trained my heart to be disgusted by intimacy without love, because true love is patient and holy. Now I hear God more clearly.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DQE0LAFEbQX/?img_index=3

The 40-year-old actress reflected on how her emotional life has changed. “I feel my emotions deeply, but I manage them wisely,” she wrote. “I am no longer touched without covenant. I am held by purpose.”

Dikeh also opened up about her struggle with anger, saying it once controlled her reactions and relationships. “Jesus healed me from a rage that once ruled my life,” she admitted. “I used to have a fuse so short it could ignite a storm. I destroyed relationships, opportunities, and peace without a second thought. My anger was not power; it was pain disguised as control.”

She explained that her healing began when she cried out to God in total surrender. “One day, I broke down and cried out like a child. I was tired of being ruled by my emotions. And El-Roi, the God who sees me, saw me. He didn’t condemn me. He covered me with mercy and healed me completely.”

Speaking further on her current mindset, Dikeh said she now values peace above all else. “My peace is now sacred. If it does not feed my spirit, it does not deserve my energy,” she said. “I have learned the power of silence. Nobody is allowed to stress me, not even me. When you have seen darkness and survived it, you stop apologizing for protecting your light.”

Despite her acting career, Dikeh has ventured into politics. She ran for deputy governor of Rivers State under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 elections and later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Through her testimony, Dikeh encourages others to seek God for healing and direction. “It is not luck,” she said. “It is grace in motion.”