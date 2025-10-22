Fake Immigration Lawyers to Lose Millions in New UK Crackdown

The UK Government has announced new measures to seize the profits of fake immigration lawyers who have been exploiting migrants through fraudulent legal advice.

Under plans revealed by the Home Office, money taken from these illegal operations will be redirected to strengthen border security and support police efforts against trafficking networks.

The decision follows several cases in which individuals posing as qualified immigration advisers collected large sums from vulnerable clients seeking visas or help with deportation appeals.

One unregistered adviser earned more than £500,000, while another group of three took in over £3 million by running online scams.

The Home Office confirmed that the Proceeds of Crime Act will be expanded to recover funds made through these offences. The recovered money will be used to improve immigration enforcement and dismantle criminal networks that profit from migration abuse.

Under the new policy, the Immigration Advice Authority (IAA) will receive stronger powers to act against offenders. The authority will be able to trace and freeze assets, recover illegal earnings, and bring cases to court without relying on police support.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the government’s goal is to ensure that those who exploit the immigration system face consequences for their actions.

“Rogue immigration advisers exploiting our system will pay the price. We are stripping criminals of their dirty money and using it to strengthen our borders and keep our streets safe,” he said.

The changes will also form part of the forthcoming Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which introduces fines of up to £15,000 for anyone pretending to be a qualified immigration lawyer. Regulators will also have authority to close down firms that continue to operate illegally.

In addition, the new rules will close a loophole that has allowed people previously banned from giving immigration advice to continue doing so under “supervision.”

One of the recent offenders, Sukhwinder Singh Kang, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, after admitting to fraud.

Kang falsely claimed to be a registered level 3 immigration adviser, using fake qualifications and social media to attract clients.

He charged thousands of pounds in advance fees, fabricated documents, and even created fictional staff and offices to appear legitimate.

Officials say that by recovering money from such operations, the government aims to reduce financial incentives for similar crimes and ensure that migrants receive advice only from properly regulated professionals.

The Home Office consultation on the new powers will continue until the end of the year, after which the measures are expected to be introduced in full.