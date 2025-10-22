spot_img
October 22, 2025

Senate Moves to Raise Soldiers’ Salaries Following Coup Allegation Reports

— By: Hassan Haruna

Less than a week after reports emerged about an alleged coup attempt against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government has begun discussions on increasing the salaries of Nigerian soldiers.

The move follows a call from the Senate urging the government to review and raise the pay of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, citing the country’s rising cost of living and the need to boost troop morale.

During Tuesday’s plenary, lawmakers emphasized that soldiers who risk their lives daily to defend Nigeria against terrorism, banditry, and other security threats deserve better welfare and compensation.

The Senate noted that improving the welfare of military personnel is crucial not only for national security but also for maintaining loyalty and discipline within the ranks.

This development comes shortly after reports surfaced that 16 soldiers were arrested for their alleged involvement in a coup plot. The government has not issued an official statement on the matter, but security sources confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Analysts believe the proposed salary review could serve as both a morale booster and a strategic move to strengthen confidence within the Armed Forces amid rising political tension.

