August 14, 2025 - 4:41 PM

Tinubu’s Stooge, Ibas Embarks on Appointment Spree in Rivers

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Tinubu's Stooge, Ibas Embarks on Appointment Spree in Rivers
Rivers Sate sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), has announced fresh appointments to head several strategic agencies in the state, with Mr. Samuel Nwanosike emerging as Chairman of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) board.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Worika, and made available to journalists on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Nwanosike, a former chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, will work alongside Mr. Wokoma Ibimina, who has been named Managing Director of RIWAMA.

Also on the list is Mr. Okey Wali (SAN), who will now chair the Governing Council of Rivers State University, while Mr. Samuel Ogeh takes charge as Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Commission board.

Other appointments include Mr. Tony Egwurugwu as Chairman of the Rivers State Senior Secondary Education Board, and Prof. Princewill Chike as Chairman of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Program.

In addition, Prof. Adolphus Toby will head the Rivers State Microfinance Agency, while former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sampson Parker, assumes the position of Chairman of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital Board.

