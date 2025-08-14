spot_img
Economic Reforms: Tinubu Deserves Credit- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

— By: Pius Kadon

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has thrown her weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, describing them as a step in the right direction toward stabilizing Nigeria’s fragile economy.

 

“We think the President and his team have worked hard to stabilize the economy.

 

He has to be given credit,” Okonjo-Iweala said Thursday after a courtesy visit to the President at the State House.

 

During the visit, the WTO chief also briefed Tinubu on the launch of a new Women Exporters Fund for the Digital Economy, an initiative aimed at empowering Nigerian women in trade and digital enterprise.

 

The fund is jointly managed by the WTO and the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Geneva.

 

“Nigeria is one of only four countries globally selected for this pilot. Out of 67,000 Nigerian applicants, 146 women have been selected to receive direct funding and long-term business support,” she revealed.

 

The initiative includes a “booster track” for 16 women with existing businesses, who will receive 18 months of technical and business support.

 

Another 100 women entrepreneurs will each receive $5,000 alongside 12 months of training and mentorship.

 

Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that while economic stability has been achieved, the next challenge is inclusive growth and social protection.

 

“What is needed next is growth. We now need to grow the economy, and we need to put in social safety nets so people who are feeling the pinch of the reforms can have some support,” she said.

 

The Women Exporters Fund was launched earlier in the day with support from First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and the Ministry of Trade and Investment; The News Chronicle observed.

