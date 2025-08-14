spot_img
August 14, 2025 - 4:40 PM

2027: ADC To Test Popularity in Saturday’s By-Elections

Politics
— By: Merit Ugolo

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to maintain fairness, neutrality, and transparency in Saturday’s nationwide by-elections.

In a goodwill statement to ADC candidates vying for Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly seats, Mark — through his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh — emphasised the need for an electoral process that can rebuild public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, the ADC is participating in by-elections across Anambra, Edo, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Ogun states.

Mark described the ADC as a “child of necessity” established from a sincere determination to provide Nigerians with an alternative path to good governance. He appealed to voters to give the party an opportunity to demonstrate its capacity.

He reminded INEC that “all eyes are on the commission” to avoid repeating mistakes that have damaged its image in the past. According to him, a truly credible election on Saturday could help the commission restore its reputation.

The former Senate President commended ADC candidates for their resilience and commitment, urging them and their supporters to abide by electoral laws while staying alert to possible acts of intimidation or electoral malpractice.

Mark also called on security agencies to ensure a level playing field for all contenders, safeguarding the people’s choice without interference.

Merit Ugolo
