Tinubu’s Educational Reform: A Blessing for Arts Students, a Burden for Science Students

The federal Government’s recent decision to reform admission requirements into Nigerian tertiary institutions has stirred conversations across campuses and classrooms. While the new policy is a welcome move toward inclusivity, a closer look reveals that its benefits might tilt more in favor of Arts and Social sciences students than those in the sciences.

The reform simplifies entry requirements across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Under the new guidelines, students need a minimum of five credit passes in relevant subjects, including English Language, and these can be obtained in not more than two sittings. Mathematics remains mandatory only for Science, Technology, and Social Science courses. This subtle distinction, though seemingly fair, carries implications that deserve attention.

For Arts Students, this policy is a breath of fresh air. Many talented students have long been held back by rigid requirements, particularly those who excel in literary or creative subjects but struggle with Mathematics. With English language as the only compulsory subject for their fields, the door to higher education has opened wider. It acknowledges that brilliance in the humanities does not always depend on numerical proficiency.

Furthermore, Arts courses, such as Mass Communication, Law, Literature, Theatre Arts, and Political Science, tend to value critical thinking, argumentation, and communication skills over technical calculations. By easing the emphasis on Mathematics, the policy creates room for a more diverse pool of students who can thrive in these disciplines and later contribute meaningfully to national discourse, policy-making, and creative industries.

In contrast, the reform might not offer equal relief to Science students. For them, the compulsory inclusion of Mathematics and the continued demand of five core credit passes mean that the academic hurdles remain largely the same. Science courses are still rigidly structure around precision and quantitative reasoning, leaving little flexibility for students who might be strong in practical or Conceptual understanding but weaker in certain theoretical areas.

Another point of concern is that while the policy expands access, it does not directly address the deeper challenges facing Science education in Nigeria. Laboratories remain underfunded, equipment outdated, and practical exposure limited. Admitting more students into Science programs without first upgrading facilities risks producing graduates with theoretical knowledge but limited practical competencies.

Moreover, the harmonisation of entry requirements across universities, polytechnics, and innovation academies may blur the distinction in specialisation. Science students, especially those aiming to research or engineering careers, require rigorous foundational preparation. If institutions are pressured to increase admission numbers without corresponding investment in teaching resources, quality may decline, affecting Science students most severely.

For Arts Students, the benefits extend beyond access. The reform could spark a renaissance in the humanities by encouraging more young Nigerians in pursuing careers in journalism, Law, public relations, and cultural studies. These fields play a crucial role in shaping civic awareness and democratic participation, values the nation urgently needs.

Ultimately, while the government’s intent is commendable, equity in access should not come at the expense of quality. The new policy rightly empowers Arts Students to pursue their academic dreams without unnecessary barriers, but Science education demands more targeted reforms, investment in infrastructure, teacher training, and research support.

In short, the reform democratise opportunity, but the dividends may not be evenly shared. Arts Students will likely feel the impact immediately through expanded admission chances, while Science students will continue the grapple with systemic challenges that go beyond entry requirements. If the government truly wants to balance opportunity with excellence, the next step must be strengthening the foundation of Science education itself.