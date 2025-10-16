spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 16, 2025 - 4:42 PM

Kluivert Axed After Indonesia’s World Cup Dream Collapses

News
— By: Merit Ugolo

Kluivert Axed After Indonesia’s World Cup Dream Collapses
Head coach, Patrick Kluivert

The Indonesian Football Federation has announced the departure of its Dutch head coach, Patrick Kluivert, bringing an end to his nearly one-year spell with the national team.

Both parties agreed to part ways on mutual terms.

Kluivert’s exit, confirmed on Thursday, came less than a week after Indonesia’s crushing defeat to Iraq in Jeddah, a result that shattered their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

“After an open, full and respectful discussion, both parties agreed to end this partnership,” the federation wrote in a statement on its official Instagram page.

While no specific reason was provided for the decision, the announcement marks the end of a campaign that had raised both hope and heartbreak among Indonesian football fans.

The News Chronicle reports that Indonesia had been chasing a historic qualification, which would have been their first World Cup appearance since gaining independence from the Netherlands in 1945. Reaching the fourth round of the Asian qualifiers, however, represented the nation’s best run in history.

Kluivert, a former Ajax, AC Milan, and Barcelona striker took charge of the team in January with a contract originally scheduled to run until 2027.

During his tenure, he relied heavily on a squad featuring players from Indonesia’s Dutch diaspora, blending European experience with local talent in a bid to elevate the country’s football fortunes.

His departure now leaves the Indonesian Football Federation searching for a new tactician to continue the momentum and build on the team’s promising progress.

Previous article
Of Trump, Peace Deals and the Day After
Next article
Tinubu’s Educational Reform: A Blessing for Arts Students, a Burden for Science Students
Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Some Nigerian Pilots Smoke Indian Hemp— Orji Uzor Kalu Alleges, Raises Alarm in Senate

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has raised alarm over alleged...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Toyin Abraham Receives Honour Medal, Donates Five Bags of Rice

Gist 0
Nigerian actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has received the...

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Professor Joash Amupitan as New INEC Chairman

News 0
The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Amupitan as the...

Why AI Tokens Survived the Crypto Crash Caused by Trump’s Tariff Threat

Technology 0
The recent crash in the global cryptocurrency market does...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x