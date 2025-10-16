spot_img
Corruption Goes Beyond Stealing Money -ICPC Chair Calls for Integrity in Local Governance

News
— By: Cecilia Attah

Zainab Nass

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has called for renewed integrity and accountability in local governance, stressing that corruption in Nigeria goes beyond stealing public funds and includes “any deviation from the rule or due process.”

Dr. Aliyu, represented by his Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Zainab Nass, made this known in Abuja while presenting a paper titled “Understanding Anti-Corruption Laws and Their Implications for Local Government Officials” at the 2025 National Summit of the Association of Chairmen of Local Government Service Commissions in Nigeria.

“Corruption is not just about stealing money; it is anything that deviates from the rule. It is corruption not to follow due process,” he stated.

Dr. Aliyu urged public officials to uphold integrity, transparency, and respect for the rule of law, noting that sustainable national development can only be achieved when institutions and citizens act responsibly.

He reminded local government officials that administrative misconducts such as financial misappropriation, falsification of records, nepotism, and abuse of office now attract severe criminal penalties under Nigeria’s anti-corruption laws.

The ICPC boss also cited the recent Supreme Court judgment in Attorney-General of the Federation v. Attorneys-General of Abia State & 35 Others (2024), which declared unconstitutional the dissolution of democratically elected local government councils by state governors.

He described the ruling as “a new dawn for grassroots governance,” reaffirming the autonomy of local governments and their right to direct allocations from the Federation Account.

Dr. Aliyu further noted that the country has moved into “a regime of asset recovery,” urging local governments to ensure that public funds are used strictly for public benefit.

He concluded by calling for renewed commitment to ethical governance, probity, and service delivery at the grassroots level, stressing that true national development depends on how efficiently local councils utilize resources to improve citizens’ welfare.

Cecilia Attah
Cecilia Attah
