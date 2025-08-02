Tinubu’s ADC Installs Solar Street Lights in Kwara, Enhances Security and Community Development

Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, who works closely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his Aide-De-Camp (ADC), has completed a major project in Kwara State, on Friday.

He installed solar-powered streetlights along a key road connecting several towns, improving safety and making life easier for people in the area.

The road links his hometown, Ilemona, with the nearby community of Erin-Ile and stretches up to the border with Osun State. It is used every day by farmers, traders, and residents, but it was previously very dark and unsafe at night.

Besides his work in the Nigerian Army, Colonel Yusuf also holds a royal title. He is the Alemona of Ilemona, known as Oba Nurudeen Alowonle Fiwadade Ilufemiloye II. Since becoming king, he has worked hard to develop his community, using both his military experience and leadership skills.

This solar street light project is part of his efforts to improve local infrastructure, security, and living conditions in Kwara South. It also shows his dedication to serving people at the grassroots level, even while holding important positions in the military and government.

Local residents have lauded the project. Chief Raimi Adekeye, a community elder from Erin-Ile, stated on his social media page, as seen by The News Chronicle, that the new streetlights will help curb crime and enhance economic activities in the area.

He added that Colonel Yusuf has shown what it truly means to serve the people with humility and vision.

The solar lights will also help protect the environment by reducing the need for petrol-powered generators and providing clean, renewable energy.