FG Warns Nigerians Against Violating U.S. Visa Conditions

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has cautioned Nigerian nationals holding U.S. visas to strictly adhere to the terms under which those visas were issued.

This advisory comes in response to recent concerns flagged by the United States government over the misuse of visas by some Nigerians.

In a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, emphasized the importance of visa compliance for all holders.

The statement which was obtained by The News Chronicle reads “The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public of concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of U.S. visas by Nigerians.

“All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

“U.S. authorities conduct security screening beyond the initial point of entry into the country. Any breach of immigration or other laws can lead to visa revocation or deportation.

“Breach of visa conditions, including overstaying, may attract severe penalties, including removal from the U.S. and permanent ineligibility for future travel,” he said.

Akinlabi pointed out that the U.S. government remains committed to a secure and transparent visa system and expects complete compliance from all visitors.

He particularly advised Nigerian students in the U.S. to maintain enrollment in their academic programmes and avoid any form of unauthorized withdrawal or absenteeism, warning that such behaviour could lead to visa termination and affect future travel chances.

In addition, the NIS warned that individuals applying for tourist visas with the intention of giving birth in the U.S. — a practice aimed at obtaining citizenship for their children — may be denied entry by consular officials.

“The NIS will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure Nigeria is not included in any expanded visa restrictions,” he said.

“We are calling on all Nigerian citizens to comply with U.S. visa rules as such conduct is essential to safeguarding legitimate travel opportunities.”

The NIS assured the public of its continued engagement with relevant authorities to protect Nigeria’s global travel reputation and uphold international travel standards.