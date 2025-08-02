ICPC Urges Fairness and Transparency in Government Job Recruitment

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity in recruitment into the public sector.

The ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, made this known on Saturday in Abuja and during a courtesy visit by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), led by its Executive Secretary, retired Major-General Abdulmalik Jibril.

Aliyu stressed the need for government agencies to work together in tackling corruption, especially in recruitment processes.

He urged the CDCFIB to promote merit based hiring and ensure equal opportunities for young Nigerians seeking employment through the board.

He also raised concerns about the rising cases of job racketeering, warning that such corrupt practices could hinder national development and deter foreign investment.

“Employment is an area that greatly affects young Nigerians. Government agencies should be fair and provide equal chances for everyone, regardless of their background,” he said.

Aliyu urged heads of government agencies to maintain fairness during recruitment, as any bias could harm national unity. He also outlined ICPC’s three key strategies for fighting corruption: prevention, enforcement, and public education.

The ICPC chairman called for stronger collaboration among agencies to address corruption in a comprehensive way, rather than relying only on arrests and prosecutions. He also suggested signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CDCFIB to strengthen cooperation, intelligence sharing, and training.

In response, Mr Jibril thanked the ICPC for its support and said the CDCFIB is committed to working closely with the Commission to uphold transparency and integrity in its activities.

The CDCFIB, originally established by a government decree in 1986, oversees recruitment and administration for paramilitary services under the Ministry of Interior.

Photo, ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu