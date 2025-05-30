Tinubu@2: Nigerians Decry Rising Insecurity, Starvation and Corruption

After two years of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians continue to express divergent views about the country’s progress, particularly in the North East.

In interviews conducted by The News Chronicle on Thursday evening, residents shared praise and criticism regarding the nation’s current state.

A young barrister, who requested anonymity, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the administration’s performance.

According to him, the country has seen four major negative developments under President Tinubu, worsening Insecurity: “There is insecurity everywhere in the North. Now, bandits can attack even Abuja with ease,” he said.

Strengthened Terror Groups: “Boko Haram has acquired more sophisticated weapons and is now capable of launching attacks on military bases, especially in Borno State.”

Rising Poverty: “Poverty levels have increased by 90%, making life unbearable for ordinary Nigerians.”

Collapsed Education System: “Education has deteriorated, particularly in the North. For example, students were forced to write their WAEC English Language exam at night. What kind of country allows this?”

He further criticized Tinubu’s prospects for the 2027 election, claiming, “He will not win. He’s fooling himself. He has unresolved issues with the U.S., and corruption is rising daily. If you don’t have money, you can’t get a job in Nigeria.”

He also alleged that many politicians are joining the ruling party to avoid prosecution by the EFCC. “They want to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. Even though Tinubu is better than Buhari who was the worst president and destroyed everything things are still very bad,” he concluded.

Tijjani Usman, a philosopher based in Maiduguri, offered a more favorable view of Tinubu’s administration.

“Tinubu has accomplished what former President Buhari failed to do. In just two years, he has increased the national minimum wage and initiated the construction of 1,000 primary health care centers one in each local government across the country.”

He argued that much of the criticism from Northern residents is rooted in tribalism. “If Tinubu were a Northerner, they wouldn’t be complaining. Some people are even calling for a military coup. Are we okay? Look at Burkina Faso military rule has brought nothing but chaos. Niger Republic is suffering too; their president had to sneak into Nigeria at night to beg for petroleum. Nigeria responded by sending over 300 tankers. A coup is not the solution; what we need is prayer,” he said.

Lawan Umara, a school teacher from Maiduguri, took a more emotional stance, expressing frustration with the country’s leadership.

“As Nigerian youths, we don’t have a future. Even as a graduate, you end up being humiliated by corrupt leaders. But God is watching. To me, Tinubu’s government and the APC are the most senseless. They have brought nothing but hunger and starvation. If Tinubu wants to be re-elected, he must drastically change his approach in the remaining two years.”

As Tinubu’s administration approaches its midterm, it is clear that public opinion remains deeply divided highlighting both real concerns and political tensions shaping Nigeria’s present and future.