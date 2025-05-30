Speed Darlington Invited for Questioning By NAPTIP

The agency reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on issues involving child abuse and exploitation, adding that no individual is above the law—regardless of their public status.

It appears the dust is not over for Speed Darlington as he is officially invited for questioning!

The National Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has invited singer and entertainer Speed Darlington popularly known as Akpi for claiming to have sex with a minor.

Recall that the video went viral and Nigerians were calling for his arrest, initially the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) showed intrest in the matter and escalated the matter to NAPTIP for full investigation.

Notably Isaac Fayose also shared his thoughts on the matter and called Nigeria the most lawless country and things are not working.

Recall that Speed Darlington shared a later to apologise an said that the confession was a prank, however NAPTIP in a statement released yesterday confirmed that whether it is a prank or not the singer has been invited for questioning and the public will be updated accordingly and added that it has zero tolerance for issues involving child abuse abd exploitation and reminding the public that no one is above above the law